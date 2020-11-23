Columbus police, organizations donate to South Side neighborhood ahead of Thanksgiving

Columbus police, Connect 2 Protect Block Watch and others donated turkeys, a $30 gift card and goody bags to South Side residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With many families losing jobs or income in 2020 due to the pandemic, it may be hard for them to provide a big Thanksgiving meal this year.

“I have COPD and emphysema, and I can't go anywhere,” said South Side Columbus resident Carolyn Manley.



Like many, Manley has had a tough year.

COVID-19 keeps her home, and she cares for her one and three-year-old children.

She says without people like Columbus Police Officer Heidi Graber and the donation, she may have had to sell personal items to pay for a big Thanksgiving dinner.

“This just helps out a lot. I'm so thankful for Heidi,” Manley said.

Manley and 64 other families received a turkey, $30 gift card and a goody bag for kids.

“There are so many people in need, especially with COVID going on. People are out of work, they need help. We are here to help them so they can have a good Thanksgiving,” said South Side activist Linda Henry.

It all came together through a partnership with the Connect 2 Protect Block Watch, Southwood Elementary School, Columbus police and more.



“I thought 'gosh, what can we do to make life easier for these young families?'” said Block Watch Captain Dee Debenport.



“That was an easy choice for us to make. As we all know, 2020 has been a rough year,” saidJulie D’Elia of D’Elia Contractors.



In just a few days, all the donations came together.

Officer Graber says it warms her heart to see the impact of a simple gesture.

“Seeing the kids and being able to help out families at a time of Thanksgiving, we're blessed we are still working, and are able to pay it forward to them,” Graber said.



With the turkey and gifts in the backseat, Manley says she can concentrate on what she is truly thankful for this holiday season.



“My family, the donation and PACT (Police and Community Together),” Manley said.