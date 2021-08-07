Central Ohio restaurants still hurting after not getting government funds for recovery

After finding out they didn't qualify for government funds to help them back on their feet, restauranteurs say they need new money for their new “normal.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurants are starting to see more people at their doors, but central Ohio restaurant owners say they are still struggling.

After finding out they didn't qualify for government funds to help them back on their feet, restauranteurs say they need new money for their new “normal.”

“It’s not just getting back to normal it’s really knowing what the new normal is,” said Nick Gallo, the owner of Gallo’s Tap Room on the north side of Columbus.

While he has kept his businesses afloat for the past 15 months, he said restaurants like his are still struggling.

“All of us as restauranteurs are hurting so bad for help,” he said.

Nick Gallo owns a few restaurants in Central Ohio. It’s been a tough year, and after recently finding out he didn’t get Restaurant Revitalization grant money, he (and other business owners) are unsure about their futures. I’ll have more from him and the @SBAgov on @10TV tonight! pic.twitter.com/V3yGz9bpJc — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) July 8, 2021

Matthew Jung, the owner of Levant Elevated Mediterranean Eatery at Polaris feels the same way about his establishment.

“People believe the restaurants are bouncing back. People are starting to return,” he said.

“But that doesn’t make up for a deficit of funds.”

Gallo and Jung applied for American Rescue Act Money that was set aside in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The Small Business Association said there was a 21-day priority period for disadvantaged businesses such as businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans or those who served disadvantaged communities.

The SBA said there was about $72 billion in demand with only roughly $28 billion available to give.

$18 billion ended up going to those underserved businesses, while the remaining $10 billion went to other businesses.

In Ohio, almost 9,000 Ohio businesses applied for the Restaurant Revitalization Grant Money.

About 2,800, less than one-third of those who applied, actually got the cash.

“The program did exactly what it was meant to do,” said Terry Bolden, the Acting Director for the SBA Columbus District Office.

“It was meant to get struggling businesses back on their feet,” he said.

Bolden said he feels for those businesses who didn’t get the money and recommends that they investigate other resources like the economic injury disaster loan or other grants for extra help.

Still, restaurant owners are left with worries about how their livelihoods will turn out.

Matthew Jung owns Levant Elevated Mediterranean Cuisine at Polaris. He didn’t get the RR money either. Less than 1/3 of Ohio businesses who applied for the funds got them. And there’s a lot of time to make up for. @10TV pic.twitter.com/JpZa0lOVoa — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) July 8, 2021

“We just simply want a chance to continue to help our communities,” Jung said. “I want to hire more people. I want to be able to expand this business.”

Gallo wants the same thing for his businesses.