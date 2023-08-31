Watch 10TV News at Four starting Monday, Sept. 11

Join Yolanda Harris and Jerry Martz weekdays on 10TV.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We know you're busy, so 10TV is delighted to offer you another option to watch your favorite local news. Starting on Monday, Sept. 11, Central Ohio's News Leader will present 10TV News at Four in the early evenings. A regular weekday local newscast produced to be convenient and valuable to you. Get all your breaking news and weather information, as well as consumer headlines and reports from the many communities that make central Ohio a great place to live and work.

Join anchor Yolanda Harris and Columbus' Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz for an hour of news and information along with some fun. It gets going on Monday, Sept. 11.

About Yolanda Harris

In addition to soon anchoring 10TV News at Four, Yolanda Harris co-anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at WBNS-10TV with Andrew Kinsey. She has more than 23 years of broadcasting experience in Central Ohio.

She loves to volunteer and support local charities and organizations that work to improve the lives of Central Ohioans, especially young people. She especially enjoys working with DSACO and the Columbus Buddy Walk, the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign and she has also served as an honorary board member for Buckeye Ranch.

Yolanda graduated from Gahanna-Lincoln High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from nearby Bowling Green State University. She is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Yolanda spends her free time with her husband, Jon, and their two dogs.

About Jerry Martz

Jerry Martz is the Chief Meteorologist at WBNS-10TV and -- in addition to 10TV News at Four -- he's part of the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news teams.

Jerry spent more than six years as a chief meteorologist in Columbus before becoming an account manager for The Weather Company, where he worked with television stations across the country helping them embrace new weather technology.

Jerry and his wife of more than 30 years have made central Ohio home for over 17 years, raising their four children and two rescued dogs. He is very much looking forward to getting back into the community.