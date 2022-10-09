Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus

Light the Night helps raise money toward research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor.

Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers.

The event and one-mile walk is being held at the Lawn at CAS on Olentangy River Road.

10TV staff members will be in attendance in honor of former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Bradley, who passed away in December 2018 after a nearly two-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Location

The Lawn at CAS, located at 2540 Olentangy River Road.

Parking

There is free parking onsite behind the main building.

Schedule of Events:

5:30 p.m. – Festival activities begin

7:30 p.m. – Walk begins (immediately after the opening ceremony)

8 p.m. – Fireworks show (immediately after walk)

Donations