Police: Grove City homicide suspect dies after jumping from Columbus YMCA shelter window as police serve warrant

Grove City police said a death was reported at the Motel 6 on Stringtown Road Wednesday and the female victim had previously been in a relationship with the suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect wanted for a homicide in Grove City died after jumping from a window at a YMCA shelter on West Long Street, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police told 10TV they were assisting Grove City police in serving an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was staying on the seventh floor at the shelter.

Police said as officers opened the door, he jumped and landed on a third-story roof.

Officers tried CPR but police said the man was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

