OhioHealth changing visitor policy starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, hospitals in the system will allow two visitors each day for inpatient department patients only.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week there are changes to the visitor policy at OhioHeatlh hospitals.

Starting Tuesday, hospitals in the system will allow two visitors each day for inpatient department patients only.

Those visitors will be able to leave the patient room or hospital and come back into the building.

Masks are still required and visitors have to be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

Here are the following exceptions for patients with unique situations:

Maternity patients may have two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a Doula (if they choose) during the labor and delivery portion. If laboring patients are minors, they may have their parents/guardians, in addition to the parent-to-be of the baby. Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

may have two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a Doula (if they choose) during the labor and delivery portion. Patients receiving behavioral health care - will continue with their scheduled visitation process of no visitors currently in place.

- will continue with their scheduled visitation process of no visitors currently in place. Patients receiving end-of-life care - Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

Acute end-of-life patients may have up to visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day. Isolation/COVID patients will continue to follow the exemption policy that is currently in place of no visitors, except in end-of-life situations.

will continue to follow the exemption policy that is currently in place of no visitors, except in end-of-life situations. Emergency, procedural, and surgery will continue to follow the visitor restriction policy of one visitor per day. Visitors may come and go during the day and will be allowed back into the building if they leave.

will continue to follow the visitor restriction policy of visitor per day. Visitors may come and go during the day and will be allowed back into the building if they leave. Visitors with disabilities who need assistance - Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled, or in need of an interpreter are permitted.