Man arrested following string of burglaries in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police said they have arrested a man after a string of burglaries last week.

Police say 26-year-old Riley Simon was captured on surveillance video on May 16 illegally entering Hometown Service Center on East College Avenue.

Simon allegedly looked through the office, unplugged some equipment and stole several keys to loaner vehicles.

Police say Simon is believed to have also entered Avcom, Inc on East Broadway Avenue on the same night.

He allegedly took pieces of computer equipment and unplugged or cut cords to several items.

The following day, Simon is accused of stealing more than $2,800 worth of tools from a commercial truck park on Hoff Road.

Police said the truck may have been unlocked and keys from the Hometown burglary were found outside the vehicle.