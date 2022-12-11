Major rise in foster teens; local groups on a holiday mission

Local organizations are on a mission to raise thousands of dollars to provide gift cards to every foster teen in Ohio.

GAHANNA, Ohio — With the rise of inflation and the cost of goods, many people are pinching for pennies this holiday season, but that doesn’t stop many people from wanting to give back and help others in need.

When it comes to holiday gift-buying, one group of people sometimes gets left out: foster teens.

"Everyone wants to buy gifts for the little gifts, you know dolls, and trucks, and usually teens were left out of the mix and didn't get things for Christmas,” says Dionna Carter, Outreach Director for One Church in Gahanna.

For the past few years, One Church has made it its mission to serve foster teens over the holiday season. Carter says the team collects $25 dollar gift cards at their services and online... giving the teens the gift of CHOICE... something they haven't seen in a long time.

"We want them to feel loved, we want them to feel special. We want them to know people care about them and care about them enough to get something they can actually use,” says Carter.

The gift cards are given to Franklin County Children Services and agencies in every county in Ohio. But this year the team says the need is even greater with 50% more teens in foster care than last year.

“There are more than 2,000+ compared to last year. So last year was about 4,300, this year there are about 6,500 teens that need gift cards for Christmas,” Carter says.

The goal is close to 13,000 $25 gift cards so that each teen can have at least two gift cards.

“To get to purchase the things they need, and even to treat themselves, which you know what? They deserve it,” says Church member Laura Schaller.