Logan-Hocking School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19, showing no symptoms

LOGAN, Ohio — The Logan-Hocking School District superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Monte Bainter said he has been quarantined and is not showing any symptoms.

Bainter said he was tested Friday after he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

Health officials notified him Saturday afternoon of his positive test.

Bainter wrote that he was impressed with the care and planning as he visited schools last week.

He said the administrative office is being deep cleaned, and the Hocking County Health Department is working to identify anyone who had been in contact with him closer than six feet and for more than 15 minutes since Thursday.

In a separate letter, Bainter wrote a non-teaching employee at Logan-Hocking Middle School also tested positive and is quarantining at home.

The health department is working on contact tracing for that case and the school is continuing to be cleaned and sanitized.