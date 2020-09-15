It's Restaurant Week in Columbus: Here's how you can save money and support your local favorites

More than 100 restaurants are offering a three-course meal for less than $50 this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Foodies are getting a chance to feast on a budget as Columbus kicks off Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week runs from Sept. 14 - Sept. 19. More than 100 restaurants are offering a three-course meal for $15 - $40.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurant's Martini Modern Italian is offering a deal during Restaurant Week. So far, the executive chef said their $40 three-course meal is paying off.

"Today we've been busier than any Monday so far," said Chef John Paul Iacobucci from Martini Modern Italian. "We've got a chicken parmesan entree, lamb pappardelle (which is delicious), lobster risotto, arancini - all kinds of good stuff."

The Ohio Restaurant Association said this year's Restaurant Week is more important than ever due to COVID-19. The association said their surveys show nearly 50% of restaurant operators say if conditions stay the same, they will not be able to make it into 2021.

"They really need this week," said Ohio Restaurant Association President & CEO John Barker.

Barker said he hopes the deal on dining this week will bring customers back to the table and keep them coming back.

"What they want to do is say, 'Hey, come into the restaurant - see how clean we are. We are sanitizing. We have up the plexiglass barriers in between tables, six feet between other ones. Everyone is wearing a mask and when you come into the restaurant, you have to wear a mask,'" Barker said. "All those things are happening and people are starting to say, 'Hey, we can operate a restaurant AND be safe.'"

Barker said small restaurants that did not have drive-thrus and delivery before the pandemic are suffering the most right now. He said it's important to show your support for the places you love.

"If you don't support them, they are not going to be there," Barker said.