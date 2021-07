Police say officers were responding to a disturbance call near Broadway and Southwest Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Two people are injured after being shot near a Little Caesers in Grove City Thursday evening.

Police say officers were responding to a disturbance call near Broadway and Southwest Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

As officers were responding, a suspect shot two people involved in the disturbance.

The suspect was detained by police and the two victims were taken to a hospital.