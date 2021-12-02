Winter Storm Warning: Up to 10”+ of snow in parts of central Ohio by Tuesday morning

The next round of snow will arrive sometime in the mid-afternoon between about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a little sleet mixing into Central Ohio in the early evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storms Warnings have been issued in Central and Southern Ohio. Both of these are in effect until late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon.

The first round of snow has moved through the area. This one didn’t bring a whole lot of snow with it but there were some light accumulations. Central Ohio got about a dusting to 2” with this first batch while Southern and Southeastern Ohio got roughly 1-3”.

The next round of snow will arrive sometime in the mid-afternoon between about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a little sleet mixing into Central Ohio in the early evening. An additional 4-7” will be possible moving forward for most of the area. Folks under the Ice Storm Warning will get less because more of their precipitation will fall as sleet or freezing rain.

Right now ice totals in the south and southeast could be as high as about a quarter to a half-inch or so. This amount of ice could bring downed power lines & tree branches.