Possible winter storm, heavy snow heading into central Ohio this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A possible winter storm is heading to central Ohio later this week that could bring heavy snow to some areas.

Key Facts to Know Right Now:

A strong cold front is expected to move into the area Wednesday

Some areas could see heavy rain early Wednesday. Those areas could potentially see flooding.

While there is some uncertainty, models show that the rain could transition into snow, freezing rain and sleet.

Heavy rain as cold front moves in

A strong cold front is expected to bring hazardous winter weather Wednesday into Thursday. It's still too early to break down the finer details but expect some impactful weather Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will move into the area Wednesday morning allowing for localized flooding.

Over an inch of rainfall is possible across parts of central Ohio by Wednesday evening.

Tracking heavy snow into Thursday

A slow-moving cold front will sweep through the area from northwest Ohio to southeast changing rain into snow Thursday morning.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet are all possible as we see this transition. Significant snow and ice accumulations are possible, especially along and north of I-71.

Right now, models are hinting at the heaviest swath of snow to set up in parts of northwest Ohio. Accumulating snow will continue Thursday evening before the system moves off to the southeast region by Friday morning.

There is still a good amount of uncertainty with this event being several days out on the position, amount, and type of precipitation.