Snow Trails gearing up for the winter season

Ski resorts are still busy preparing for snow even with the “warmer” weather.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mad River Mountain and Snow Trails are hoping to open on Dec. 18. weather permitting.

For snow to be made, it takes dry and cold air with temperatures usually below 29 degrees.

“Usually our snow from Mother Nature is pretty saturated. That’s not the kind of snow we like to see on the trails”. Even with the stretches of “warmer” weather, Snow Trails has been busy making improvements," said Nate Wolleson, the marketing manager at Snow Trails.

Snow Trails hopes to unveil a new additional base lodge this winter. The lodge will have extra room for indoor seating, restrooms, accommodating carry-in food and space for Racing Program Activities. They also added a 5th water pump to increase total max snowmaking waterflow.