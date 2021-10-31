Preparing warm-season crops for frost

With the chance for frost next week, you might want to start harvesting this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Columbus, our average first 32-degree temperature usually falls around Oct. 27.

It’s possible to have a frost or hard freeze before that date. For example, the earliest we have seen 32 degrees in Columbus was Sept. 21, and the latest on Nov. 27.

The Farmer’s Almanac classifies levels of freeze temperatures based on their effect on plants:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.

Educators at OSU Extension are suggesting those who have crops and warm-season crops prepare to harvest.