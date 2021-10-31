Preparing warm-season crops for frost

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Columbus, our average first 32-degree temperature usually falls around Oct. 27.
It’s possible to have a frost or hard freeze before that date. For example, the earliest we have seen 32 degrees in Columbus was Sept. 21, and the latest on Nov. 27.
The Farmer’s Almanac classifies levels of freeze temperatures based on their effect on plants:
- Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.
- Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to most vegetation.
- Severe freeze: 24°F (-4.4°C) and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.
Educators at OSU Extension are suggesting those who have crops and warm-season crops prepare to harvest.
Mike Hogan from the Agriculture & Natural Resources department at OSU Extension says “next week is going to be the end of our warm-season crops if you got some tomatoes, peppers, I think I would get them harvested you know Monday at the latest or over the weekend if we get some decent weather”.
Before the frosty conditions arrive, Hogan suggests using a light fabric or row covers to protect your sensitive plants.