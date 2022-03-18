Statewide Tornado Drill: Sirens will be activated Wednesday morning as part of annual test

At 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, each local community will participate in the statewide tornado drill and test its Emergency Alert System.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tornado sirens will be tested across the state Wednesday morning as part of a yearly drill.

At 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, each local community will participate in the statewide tornado drill and test its Emergency Alert System. Counties will activate their outdoor warning sirens one time for three minutes, a longer tone than used during the regular Wednesday noon test.

Businesses, schools and households are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans during this time.

The test coincides with Ohio's Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 20-26), which encourages all residents to prepare for spring and summer severe weather and potential home emergencies.

"Severe Weather Awareness Week provides the perfect reminder for everyone to take some time to review their safety plans, update their emergency supply kits and sign up for ALERT Franklin County to receive severe weather alerts,” said Jeffrey J. Young, Director, Franklin County Emergency Management & Homeland Security. “Being prepared and knowing what to do before the storm hits is key to staying safe."

📱 DOWNLOAD the free 10TV app for personalized weather forecasts and to receive alerts during severe weather: 10tv.com/connect

---

Difference between Storm Watches and Warnings

A Tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near areas designated by the National Weather Service. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

A Tornado WARNING means a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.

Taking Cover

There are several ways to prepare for severe weather events. For starters, children are taught in school to DUCK:

D - go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows.

- go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows. U - go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk.

- go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk. C - cover your head.

- cover your head. K - keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

Then there are ways to protect your home that can be done in minutes and at minimal or no cost to you. (Source: Disastersafety.org)