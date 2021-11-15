Central Ohio Goodwill wants torn textiles to help lessen climate change

Decomposing shirts, towels, and other linens end up emitting hazardous greenhouse gases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, about 4% of waste materials that end up in Central Ohio landfills include textiles. This can include blankets, towels, sheets and clothing.

Beyond the issue of those textiles taking up space, those materials decompose over time and produce hazardous greenhouse gases like methane. This contributes to climate change.

Goodwill is now accepting all of your unwanted textile material so they can put it in their storefronts or recycle it.

Randy Pearson, the manager of logistics and retail operations for Goodwill, said, “I don’t think people realize how much stuff actually comes through us and gets recycled on a yearly basis, it’s a lot”.

Last year, Goodwill was able to divert 5.3 million pounds of textiles from reaching the landfills. So far in 2021, they have already diverted 4 million pounds.

Goodwill accepts:

Clothing (Men’s, Women’s, Children’s)

Coats / Jackets / Gloves / Hats

Professional / Formal Attire

Shoes (All Sizes & Conditions)

Linens / Bedding / Towels

Blankets / Sheets /Decorative Pillows

Books

Jewelry

Small Appliances & Clocks

Toys / Board Games

Bicycles / Skateboards

Sporting Equipment

Musical Instruments

Some Furniture

For a full list of items and drop-off locations, click here.