Farmers in Ohio concerned about supply shortage ahead of fall harvest

Certain tractor and combine parts such as rubber have been difficult to come by this past year due to the pandemic.

OHIO, USA — Just like most things this year, tractor and combine parts are also in short supply.

John Fulton, a professor and an Ohio State University agriculture engineer, has been traveling across the midwest preparing growers for the upcoming harvest.

"We have had a wonder growing season here in Ohio. Prices are good for growers, it’s good for the economy but at the same time all these shortages make for a different challenge I’ve never seen before," Fulton said.

Fulton has found that if something were to break that it’s taking longer to get certain parts back in stock.

"If my combine breaks down, where am I going to get another one? Is it with a neighbor or father down the road? You need to have a plan A, B, and C today," Fulton said.