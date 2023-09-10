Frost Advisory issued for Tuesday morning in central Ohio

The advisories will be in effect from 4 a.m. - 9 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With temperatures forecasted in the mid 30s early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has issued frost advisories for central Ohio counties.

Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation that could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

Tuesday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and crisp fall air with below-average high temperatures in the low-60s. Temperatures will likely warm into the low-70s by the end of the week, but more rain is likely before next weekend arrives, especially on Thursday and Friday.

What is a frost advisory?

Frost Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service when temperatures, winds and sky cover are favorable for widespread frost to develop. This is most likely when temperatures are less than or equal to 36 degrees.

The advisories are only issued by the NWS between May 1 and Oct. 20.