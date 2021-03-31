Freeze Warning takes effect early Thursday morning for southern Ohio

An Arctic air mass will cause temperatures to drop well below average.

After some beautiful springlike weather, winter is making a comeback in central Ohio!

A cold front has moved through and afternoon temperatures are going to be a lot cooler on Wednesday.

This is coming with an Arctic air mass that is moving into the area.

Temperatures will be downright cold by Thursday morning with a Freeze Warning going into effect for southern Ohio overnight and lasting through late Thursday morning.

After that, we’ll see a cold Thursday afternoon with temperatures running around 20 degrees below average and feeling colder than that with the winds.

A Freeze Watch then takes effect across southern Ohio on Thursday night and into Friday morning as the cold air sticks around until the end of the week.

Take precautions now to help save sensitive plants. Bring them indoors or cover them with a light sheet or cloth; never use plastic.