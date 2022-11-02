Bengals could be playing in the hottest Super Bowl on record

The hottest Super Bowl ever played was also in Los Angeles back in 1973 when it was 83 degrees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before the Bengals traveled out to California on Tuesday, they spent their practices indoors at the University of Cincinnati campus.

According to the Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, this was not only to escape the winter weather but replicate the playing conditions out at SoFi Stadium.

“This is the first time in a long time we are playing inside or in warm weather," Taylor said.

Temperatures out at SoFi Stadium are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s which could be a close call for the hottest Super Bowl on record.

The hottest Super Bowl ever played was also in Los Angeles back in 1973 when it was 83 degrees.

“Especially in football we really pay attention to heat and the acclimatization to heat," says Dr. James Borchers, a Sports Medicine Physician with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

While the game will be played inside, the travel, time difference and climate changes could have an impact on the players typical routine.

“And certainly the ability to travel early and get four or five days of training in that environment really helps," Dr. Borchers said.

The last time the Bengals played in the Super Bowl, Jan. 22, 1989, the high temperature was 81 degrees in Miami.

The coldest Super Bowl played outdoors was Super Bowl VI in 1972. The high temperature only reached 43 degrees that day.

There have been no Super Bowl games impacted directly by winter weather but several games had winter weather occur during the day or week of the game.