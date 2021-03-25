AEP Ohio prepares ahead of gusty conditions Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High Wind Watches and Warnings cover the state as many prepare for hazardous gusts overnight. Strong winds could lead to downed trees, power lines and power outages.
There are several ways you can prepare today besides bringing in the outside furniture. One of the ways is to have an emergency kit handy with batteries, flashlights, candles and medical supplies.
AEP has a list of other supplies here.
Crews with AEP Ohio have been preparing ahead of the weather.
"With the threat being statewide, we have around 800 to 1,000 crews ready to go across the state," said Dave Callahan, AEP Ohio’s Emergency Preparedness Manager.
They also ask that you give them plenty of space to work after the storm has passed. Downed wires can still produce an electrical charge.
Crews ask that you be patient as they work to get the power back on while maneuvering backyards and forested areas to get to the lines.
If you have lost power or have a downed wire, you can contact AEP Ohio at 1-800-672-2231.
You can also download their mobile app here.