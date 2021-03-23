WATCH LIVE | Doppler 10 Ahead of the Storm

What you need to know when severe weather hits.

Severe weather season is once again here in central Ohio. The 10TV weather team wants to keep you "Ahead of the Storm."

Doppler 10 Meteorologists Ashlee Baracy, Jeff Booth, Ross Caruso and Mackenzie Bart have everything you need to know to help keep you safe when severe weather hits.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Spring 2021 should shape up to be warmer-than-average with above-normal precipitation in Ohio. Due to short-term high-intensity rain events, minor flooding is likely here. Overall, this flood year is not expected to be severe or as prolonged as the previous two years.



If you've ever wondered why a couple of inches of rain can lead to a few feet of flooding there are a few reasons:

Water flows from higher to lower ground so excess water can fill up lower elevations.

If water falls faster than it can drain, you'll also see it pile up and lead to flooding.

If the ground is already saturated, then rain won't properly infiltrate into the soil just like a sponge that's full can't hold any more water.

Severe weather season not only brings heavy rain and flooding, strong winds can bring power outages. AEP crews are ready to respond and get your power back on. Download the AEP Ohio mobile app or visit AEPOhio.com/OutageMap to report outages, downed wires and keep up to date on restoration efforts.



Then there is the heat during the summer months. NOAA has 2020 ranked as the second hottest year on record next to 2016 despite having the cooler waters over the Equatorial Pacific or La Nina during the second half of last year.

For Columbus specifically, 2020 was the 13th warmest year on record with an average temperature of 54.7 degrees. Not only are we seeing a rise in temperatures, but this is also leading towards wetter days and more downpours, which is also heightening flood risks in Ohio.

And when you think of severe weather, tornadoes are usually top of mind. Last year alone, the National Weather Service confirmed 19 tornados with a significant outbreak on April 7th and 8th. And since records have been kept dating back to 1940, Ohio has experienced 1,203 tornadoes.



There are several ways to prepare for severe weather events. For starters, children are taught in school to DUCK:

D - go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows.

U - go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk.

C - cover your head.

K - keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

Then there are ways to protect your home that can be done in minutes and at minimal or no cost to you. (Source: Disastersafety.org)