Up to 3" of snow expected in central Ohio Wednesday night to Friday morning

The next snowfall is southwest of the area and slated to start affecting central Ohio late Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parts of central Ohio will be under Winter Weather Advisories tonight through early Friday. The next weather maker is southwest of the area and slated to start affecting us sometime late tonight.

Some light snow will roll into central Ohio overnight affecting southern Ohio sometime later this evening. Snow will pick up in Columbus in the middle of the night with light accumulations possible by Thursday morning. We’ll see off-and-on snow showers through the day with most of the moving in through the afternoon & evening hours.

Snow totals in Columbus look like they’ll fall in the 1-3” range. This is for the entire event meaning it’s the forecast through the day on Thursday.

Spots down to the south & southeast will be getting a little more snow, generally in the 2-4” range but a few spots could get a little more. We’ll also see the threat for sleet and possibly a little ice as you get closer to the river.