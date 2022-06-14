Thousands in central Ohio likely won't see power restored until Thursday or Friday, AEP Ohio says

More than 164,000 AEP Ohio customers lost power in Franklin County on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio customers who are currently without power will likely have to wait until Thursday or Friday to get their power back.

The energy company said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.

Due to the extreme heat on Tuesday, some of the remaining lines became overloaded, causing the company to take customers offline throughout the day to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages, according to AEP Ohio.

“We understand how uncomfortable and challenging this is for our customers, especially in the extreme heat. We have significant resources working to restore the lines that were damaged from the storms and will be working around the clock until we get power back to all customers,” the company said in a release.

As of 12:05 a.m., more than 150,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Franklin County. More than 217,000 customers are without power across the state.

Below is a list of when AEP Ohio expects power to be restored.

Central Ohio:

Northeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Northwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Southeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Southwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Delaware – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Southeastern Ohio:

Chillicothe – Noon Friday

Hillsboro – Noon tomorrow

Lucasville – Noon Friday

South Point – 10 p.m. on Tuesday

Wellston – Noon Friday

Eastern Ohio:

Belmont – 11 p.m. Friday

Cambridge – 10 p.m. today

Coshocton – 11 p.m. Saturday

Mt. Vernon – 11:59 p.m. Friday

Newark – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Zanesville – 4 p.m. Friday

AEP Ohio said essential services such as hospitals, fire and police stations and water treatment plants get top priority. Damaged main lines are also being fixed to restore power to the largest number of customers.

Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 12:05 a.m.

Athens - 280 AEP customers

Coshocton - 4,006 AEP customers

Crawford - 530 AEP customers, 456 FirstEnergy customers

Franklin - 164,137 AEP customers

Guernsey - 166 AEP customers

Hardin - 128 AEP customers

Hocking - 158 AEP customers, 35 South Central Power customers

Knox - 10,923 AEP customers, 405 FirstEnergy customers

Licking - 954 AEP customers

Marion - 174 AEP customers, 1,463 FirstEnergy customers

Morgan - 542 AEP customers

Morrow - 386 AEP customers, 3,640 FirstEnergy customers

Muskingum - 2,358 AEP customers

Perry - 27 AEP customers

Pike - 2,928 AEP customers, 117 South Central Power customers

Ross - 2,345 AEP customers, 30 South Central Power customers

To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here. To see FirstEnergy outages, click here.

