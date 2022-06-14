Thousands in central Ohio likely won't see power restored until Thursday or Friday, AEP Ohio says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio customers who are currently without power will likely have to wait until Thursday or Friday to get their power back.
The energy company said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.
Due to the extreme heat on Tuesday, some of the remaining lines became overloaded, causing the company to take customers offline throughout the day to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages, according to AEP Ohio.
“We understand how uncomfortable and challenging this is for our customers, especially in the extreme heat. We have significant resources working to restore the lines that were damaged from the storms and will be working around the clock until we get power back to all customers,” the company said in a release.
As of 12:05 a.m., more than 150,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Franklin County. More than 217,000 customers are without power across the state.
Below is a list of when AEP Ohio expects power to be restored.
Central Ohio:
- Northeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday
- Northwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday
- Southeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday
- Southwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday
- Delaware – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Southeastern Ohio:
- Chillicothe – Noon Friday
- Hillsboro – Noon tomorrow
- Lucasville – Noon Friday
- South Point – 10 p.m. on Tuesday
- Wellston – Noon Friday
Eastern Ohio:
- Belmont – 11 p.m. Friday
- Cambridge – 10 p.m. today
- Coshocton – 11 p.m. Saturday
- Mt. Vernon – 11:59 p.m. Friday
- Newark – 11:59 p.m. Thursday
- Zanesville – 4 p.m. Friday
AEP Ohio said essential services such as hospitals, fire and police stations and water treatment plants get top priority. Damaged main lines are also being fixed to restore power to the largest number of customers.
Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 12:05 a.m.
- Athens - 280 AEP customers
- Coshocton - 4,006 AEP customers
- Crawford - 530 AEP customers, 456 FirstEnergy customers
- Franklin - 164,137 AEP customers
- Guernsey - 166 AEP customers
- Hardin - 128 AEP customers
- Hocking - 158 AEP customers, 35 South Central Power customers
- Knox - 10,923 AEP customers, 405 FirstEnergy customers
- Licking - 954 AEP customers
- Marion - 174 AEP customers, 1,463 FirstEnergy customers
- Morgan - 542 AEP customers
- Morrow - 386 AEP customers, 3,640 FirstEnergy customers
- Muskingum - 2,358 AEP customers
- Perry - 27 AEP customers
- Pike - 2,928 AEP customers, 117 South Central Power customers
- Ross - 2,345 AEP customers, 30 South Central Power customers
To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here. To see FirstEnergy outages, click here.
