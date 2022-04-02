When will snowplows reach residential streets in Columbus?

The city said it all depends on what happens with the weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus says its goal is to start plowing residential streets Friday night at the earliest.

But that depends on what the weather does. Should we get a freeze, that will shift plows back to the main roads.

The city says when it comes to plowing residential roads some have priorities over others.

“If you are around a school or critical infrastructure, those types of thing we are prioritizing. Obviously, we want to make sure that people can get to those hospitals and get to those routes and thoroughfares when you're going from one route to another,” says Randy Borntrager, Assistant Director of Public Service City of Columbus.

Borntrager says he hopes to have plows on residential streets in the next 24 to 72 hours.

In Columbus, residential streets are always the last get plowed.

Arterial and collector streets are the main priorities.

You can see where the plows are in your neighborhood here.

Each plow driver in Columbus is responsible for 250 miles.

The city is asking people, if possible, to not park on the street to allow plows room to move the snow. Too many parked cars on the road may prevent your street from getting plowed.