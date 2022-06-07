Flood warnings, watches issued for central Ohio as morning storms move out

Heavy rain has led to flash flooding in parts of the area. Never try to drive through water of unknown depth.

OHIO, USA — UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. -- Several counties in central Ohio are under a Flood Warning and/or Watch as storms and heavy rain sweep through the area.

Active Flood Warnings:

Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties until 11 a.m.

Active Flood Watches:

Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Logan, Madison, Pickaway, Ross, Union counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Athens, Jackson, Morgan, Perry and Washington counties until 8 a.m. Thursday

The first round of storms rolled through central Ohio overnight into the early morning hours. There are chances for more storms later in the day.

Some storms could be strong with high winds and hail. Storms will linger into the early evening.

As of 8:14 a.m., AEP Ohio reports that 8,726 customers in the Columbus area are without power.

___

DOPPLER 10 SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY GUIDE

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN WATCHES & WARNINGS

Watch

A Watch indicates the possibility of severe weather in a relatively broad area. For instance, a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Go about your normal routines, but watch for threatening weather.

Warning

A Warning is issued when severe weather is actually occurring. For instance, a tornado warning means a tornado has actually been sighted or has been indicated by radar. The warning usually encompasses a relatively small geographic area. If a warning is issued for the area in which you live, take cover immediately!

TORNADOES AREN'T THE ONLY REASON TO STAY ALERT

Strong Winds

Strong winds of 55 mph or more can cause significant damage even though no tornado is present. "Downbursts" are columns of air that slam to the earth and spread high winds in many directions. Downbursts can be just as damaging as tornadoes; if such conditions are present, take the same precautions as you would for a tornado.

Lightning

Lightning claims more lives every year than tornadoes. When lightning is a threat, stay indoors and don't use electrical appliances. If you're caught outside, keep a safe distance from tall objects, and try to stay lower than anything nearby. A safe distance from a tree is twice its height.

TAKING COVER

Storms producing tornadoes in Ohio often approach from the southwest. They can travel at speeds up to 70 miles per hour and contain winds estimated at over 200 miles per hour.



Sometimes an approaching tornado will sound like the roar of a train or airplane. If you see or hear a tornado, take cover immediately. Seek shelter inside, preferably below ground level. Do not waste time opening windows; tornado-force winds will "open" the windows well before the pressure difference can cause any structural damage. Above all, protect your head and lie flat.

At Home

Get away from windows, doors and outside walls. Go to the basement. If you have no basement, go to a first floor bathroom, closet or room at the center of the house. If possible, get under heavy furniture and cover your head with blankets or pillows.

At School

Go to the lowest floor or basement. Go to small interior rooms or hallways. Stay away from windows and avoid auditoriums, gyms and other areas with wide, free-span roofs.

In Public Buildings

Go immediately to the designated shelter area or to an interior hallway or small room on the lowest level. Stay away from windows. Do not use elevators. Do not go to your car.

During tornado drills or actual tornado warnings, remember to DUCK