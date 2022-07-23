AEP Ohio restoring power to customers after storm

AEP Ohio tweeted that more than 40 crews are on standby to respond to outages and visit damaged areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday.

As of about 10:10 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 882 customers in Franklin County, and 2,096 customers in Delaware County.

Most of the counties have seen a significant decrease in the number of people without power.

Earlier in the day, more than 9,700 customers were without power in Franklin County and more than 4,500 customers had no power in Athens County.

Strong storms are predicted to cross the state today and tomorrow. Crews from our 40+ service centers are ready to respond to outages and prepared to move in to damaged areas. Sign up to get mobile alerts for storm restoration times if outages occur: https://t.co/ZTZJ6SbxG8. pic.twitter.com/kThYHLJVzq — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) July 23, 2022