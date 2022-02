Central Ohio is in the middle of a winter storm that's brought sleet, snow and ice. Here's a look at some of the sights across the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio is in the midst of a winter storm that has already left a good amount of ice and sleet with more snow falling in the area.

Columbus is expected to see about 4-7" of snow, with more expected in counties to the north.

While most people hunkered down, our photographers and reporters captured some of the sights throughout central Ohio: