Snow, ice and lack of drivers bring forth challenges for ODOT ahead of winter storm

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to have drivers work 12- to 16-hour shifts to help clear the freeways.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation in Columbus says it has 50% fewer plow drivers for snow removal this year compared to last year because of the shortage of drivers with a CDL license.

The state says that means more drivers will be assigned to plow more routes. It also means it will likely take longer for them to clear the freeways and highways.

Adding to the problem is the weather. Because of the rain on Wednesday, crews were not able to pre-treat the roads for Thursday’s storm since the solution would wash away.

“Ice is by far the biggest challenge that we face at ODOT. We really only have a few tools in our toolbelt that are designed to combat ice,” said Brooke Ebersole, Public Information Officer for ODOT.

Friday will provide more challenges for ODOT as temperatures are expected below freezing, making it harder for salt to work to melt the ice. There are plans to shift to a mixture of salt and beat juice to speed up the melting process.

ODOT is urging employers to send workers home early Thursday or encourage them to work from home so the roads are clear and crews can treat them faster.

“If you are in a situation where you can work from home Thursday, by all means, you should do so,” Ebersole said.

Arborists are also concerned about the amount of ice Central Ohio could receive. A heavy dose of ice could fall trees causing more issues.

“If we get a quarter-inch of ice, there is going to be a lot of significant damage. A lot of trees can’t stand that stress. If we get more than that, it will look like a bomb went off,” says Phil Mallory, an arborist at Charter Oak.

As of Feb.1, 2022, ODOT has used more than 250,000 tons of salt statewide and more than six million gallons of liquid de-icer.