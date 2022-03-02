Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits central Ohio

As of Thursday evening, 220 flights to and from John Glenn Columbus International Airport were canceled.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm is causing major flight cancellations and delays to and from John Glenn Columbus International Airport Thursday and Friday.

US airlines have canceled more than 6,000 flights across the country due to this storm, making it the worst day for cancellations this year.

According to flight-tracking service Flight Aware, John Glenn Columbus International Airport had 220 cancellations for Thursday and two additional delays, which is up from 41 cancellations Wednesday.

Sarah McQuaide, manager of communications and marketing for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said, "The ice that's out there today is a big challenge for airports. Snow can be removed. We have lot of really high-tech snow removal equipment in our fleet, but ice is just a lot trickier and that's why so many airports today and this week are seeing cancellations."