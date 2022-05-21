Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches in effect for central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following central Ohio counties:
- Fairfield County
- Fayette County
- Franklin County
- Highland County
- Licking County
- Madison County
- Morrow County
- Pickaway County
- Pike County
- Ross County
- Richland County
The warnings are set to expire at 4:45 p.m.
Central Ohio is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Strong wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain are the main threats with these storms.
Rains and strong to severe storms will move in during the late afternoon into the late evening.
A few cells could produce damaging winds, hail and the chance for an isolated tornado. The threat of severe storms will diminish around sunset with showers lingering overnight into early Sunday morning.
Stay with 10TV News for the latest weather updates.
Doppler 10 Weather Resources: Weather Alerts | Live Radar | Hour-by-hour Forecast