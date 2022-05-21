Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches in effect for central Ohio

Rains and strong to severe storms will move in during the late afternoon. A few cells could produce damaging winds, hail and the chance for an isolated tornado.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following central Ohio counties:

Fairfield County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Highland County

Licking County

Madison County

Morrow County

Pickaway County

Pike County

Ross County

Richland County

The warnings are set to expire at 4:45 p.m.

Central Ohio is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Strong wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain are the main threats with these storms.

Rains and strong to severe storms will move in during the late afternoon into the late evening.

A few cells could produce damaging winds, hail and the chance for an isolated tornado. The threat of severe storms will diminish around sunset with showers lingering overnight into early Sunday morning.