Preparing your car before the weather gets brutally cold

Before the really cold weather hits, you'll want to take steps to make sure your car is taken care of.

Winter’s cold air takes a toll on our vehicles so it’s important to prepare and put the proper maintenance into your car ahead of time.

Before the extreme cold arrives, you’ll want to have the proper oil or a recent oil change.

Most newer oils can maintain colder temperatures but you’ll want to check with your local shop or dealership when you go to get your oil changed.

Ian Lehn, a race fuel engineer, says that when the oil is cold and has been sitting for a while, it can collect in your oil pan. Then when you go to turn on your vehicle, it needs time for that oil to cover the moving parts.

It’s also important to keep an eye on your tire pressure. Every time the temperature drops 10 degrees, you can lose one to two PSI. If your tires are not properly filled, you can cause further damage by driving on them.



AAA has found that it responds to more calls because of freezing temperatures causing damage to cars than snowstorms.

They ask that you keep a kit inside your car during the winter in case of emergencies.

This kit should contain things like jumper cables, a de-icer agent if your window’s freeze, a flashlight, a shovel, and blankets.

If you want a full list, you can find that here.

The pandemic has kept most of us from traveling, leaving our cars to sit for extended periods of time.