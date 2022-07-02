Plows continue to clear snow from Columbus residential streets

Now that highways and main streets are mostly clear, plow drivers in the City of Columbus are turning attention to residential and side streets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm that hit central Ohio is gone along with many snow emergencies.

Now that highways and main streets are mostly clear, plow drivers in the City of Columbus have shifted their focus to residential and side streets.

Charles Newman with the city's Department of Public Service told 10TV drivers are working 12-hour shifts to make sure streets are plowed.

"The average residential route we run our trucks are going to be between two to four hours in that area. So, it just depends on the neighborhood (and) how many different turns,” said Newman.

Statewide, more than 300 crews set out Sunday in a continued effort to clear the roads.

Newman said there are several things to keep in mind if the plows are hitting your street.

Make sure your vehicles are as close to the curb as possible or parked in a driveway. He also said not to leave your trash can or recycling bin in the street.

"So, we'll be working and keeping up the operation for this event going into next week,” said Newman.

Newman said they're hoping to have covered all neighborhoods by early next week, but of course, the biggest factor is the weather.