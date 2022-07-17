NWS to survey storm damage in Pickaway, Fairfield counties

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said four people were treated for injuries due to the storm.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Strong storms moved through central Ohio on Sunday which is prompting the National Weather Service to conduct a storm survey Monday in Pickaway County and Fairfield County to look at the damage.

The NWS said there is damage to trees and structures between Circleville and Kingston. 10TV saw trees damaged on Ludwig Dresback Road, which is in that area.

It "will be investigated to determine if a tornado touched down briefly in this area," the NWS wrote in an alert.

Four people were treated for injuries sustained in the storm, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. One person was hospitalized after a camper tipped over, injuring someone inside, in the 20000 block of Kingston Pike which is south of Circleville.

The sheriff's office did not have the condition of the person hospitalized.

The other three people did not require hospitalization, the sheriff's office said.

The NWS says it expects the results of the storm survey to be available Monday evening.