NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Delaware County on Monday

Authorities say the tornado had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly touched down Monday evening in Delaware County.

The NWS said the tornado touched down four miles east of Delaware at 5:14 p.m. and lifted four-and-a-half miles northwest of Sunbury at 5:17 p.m.

The tornado is believed to have started in a field west of Jumper Road. There were multiple reports of fallen trees and property damage.

The tornado was rated as an EF0, with maximum winds of 80 mph.

Trees and large limbs were knocked down and a roof was partially lifted off a home.

The tornado likely went across Alum Creek, causing damage along 3 Bs and K Road before lifting.

Storm damage was also observed around Lewis Center in Delaware County and in the Marysville area of Union County, but those were the results of straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.