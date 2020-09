Thursday at 6 p.m. on 10TV News, hear how researchers are using ice cores from thousands of years ago to look ahead in time.

Not only has quarantine been beneficial for our health, but it's also given our earth a much-needed break.

Staying inside and off the roads over the last few months has lowered harmful pollution and has made a mark on our environmental timeline.

It's this timeline that two professors at The Ohio State University hope will help answer questions facing our current pandemic.