Thousands lose power as AEP Ohio takes customers offline 'to prevent longer outages'

As of 5:10 p.m., more than 115,000 AEP Ohio customers were without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 120,00 AEP Ohio customers were taken offline by the company Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement.

AEP Ohio said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.

Combined with impacts from the extreme heat on Tuesday, AEP Ohio said "lines were overloaded and we were forced to take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages."

As of 6:35 p.m., more than 117,000 AEP Ohio customers in Franklin County were without power.

"We understand how uncomfortable and inconvenient this is for our customers, especially in the extreme heat. We have significant resources working to restore the lines that were damaged from the storms and will be working around the clock until we get power back to all customers," AEP Ohio said.

AEP Ohio said power is expected to be slowly restored throughout the evening.

Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 6:35 p.m.

Athens - 2,190 AEP customers

Coshocton - 5,864 AEP customers

Crawford - 1,129 AEP customers, 731 FirstEnergy customers

Franklin - 117,440 AEP customers

Guernsey - 200 AEP customers

Hardin - 244 AEP customers

Hocking - 208 AEP customers, 2 South Central Power customers

Knox - 11,785 AEP customers, 405 FirstEnergy customers

Licking - 2,365 AEP customers

Marion - 173 AEP customers, 1,601 FirstEnergy customers

Morgan - 685 AEP customers

Morrow - 536 AEP customers, 3,832 FirstEnergy customers

Muskingum - 5,573 AEP customers

Perry - 58 AEP customers, 881 South Central Power customers

Pike - 3,313 AEP customers, 230 South Central Power customers

Ross - 2,749 AEP customers, 102 South Central Power customers

To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here. To see FirstEnergy outages, click here.

___