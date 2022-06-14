Thousands lose power as AEP Ohio takes customers offline 'to prevent longer outages'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 120,00 AEP Ohio customers were taken offline by the company Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement.
AEP Ohio said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.
Combined with impacts from the extreme heat on Tuesday, AEP Ohio said "lines were overloaded and we were forced to take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages."
As of 6:35 p.m., more than 117,000 AEP Ohio customers in Franklin County were without power.
"We understand how uncomfortable and inconvenient this is for our customers, especially in the extreme heat. We have significant resources working to restore the lines that were damaged from the storms and will be working around the clock until we get power back to all customers," AEP Ohio said.
AEP Ohio said power is expected to be slowly restored throughout the evening.
Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 6:35 p.m.
- Athens - 2,190 AEP customers
- Coshocton - 5,864 AEP customers
- Crawford - 1,129 AEP customers, 731 FirstEnergy customers
- Franklin - 117,440 AEP customers
- Guernsey - 200 AEP customers
- Hardin - 244 AEP customers
- Hocking - 208 AEP customers, 2 South Central Power customers
- Knox - 11,785 AEP customers, 405 FirstEnergy customers
- Licking - 2,365 AEP customers
- Marion - 173 AEP customers, 1,601 FirstEnergy customers
- Morgan - 685 AEP customers
- Morrow - 536 AEP customers, 3,832 FirstEnergy customers
- Muskingum - 5,573 AEP customers
- Perry - 58 AEP customers, 881 South Central Power customers
- Pike - 3,313 AEP customers, 230 South Central Power customers
- Ross - 2,749 AEP customers, 102 South Central Power customers
To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here. To see FirstEnergy outages, click here.
___
Latest Weather Forecast: Highs today and tomorrow will hit the mid-90s, with heat index values into the triple digits. It’s not cooling off much at night either, so make sure you’re doing what you can to stay cool. We’re into the 90s on Thursday with the chance for late-day rain. Sun returns on Friday & through the weekend with highs a little closer to average as we hit the low to mid-80s.
Weather Resources: Radar | Watches & Warnings | 10-Day Forecast