Henri, now a tropical storm approaching the New England coast

The storm will move through New England tonight and Monday with wind and heavy rain.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its peak of the season, so activity is remaining busier than compared to July. Henri has continued to weaken as a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. The storm a promising concern for the New England states as the only tropical system expected to make landfall in the near term. Hurricane watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the northeast for the first time in nearly 10 years. Heavy rain and wind is now building over Eastern Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts as Henri is expected to make landfall later today and tonight. The storm will continue to weaken as it tracks through New England on Monday but the heavy rain will continue. Storm surge, and a few tornadoes are also a concern.

The current National Hurricane Center forecast for Henri has it continuing to track northward and making landfall near Montauk Point, New York by this afternoon and evening. Henri should quickly weaken upon landfall while taking a northeastern curve towards southern Canada.

No direct impacts related to Henri are expected for the Triad; however, the Carolina coast is still dealing with rough surf conditions due to the large swells produced by Henri. The National Weather Service Office in Wilmington reported 50 rip current rescues on Friday. High rip current risks remain for northeastern North Carolina and coastlines extending further northward. As Henri continues to travel northward, conditions will improve along the coast.

Henri is our 8th named storm of the year in the Atlantic; quickly forming just behind Grace as the second hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Grace was the first major hurricane of the season and made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Mexico early Saturday.