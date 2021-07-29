EF0 tornado in Pickaway County confirmed by National Weather Service

Based on video and photos from the area, the tornado appears to have touched down in a field northwest of Dick Road producing damage to a farm.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed an EFO Tornado touched down in Pickaway County on Thursday.

Based on video and photos from the area, the tornado appears to have touched down in a field in New Holland, producing damage to a farm.

The tornado was on the ground for 0.8 of a mile with an estimated max wind speed of 85 mph.

With various Tornado Warnings Thursday evening, the National Weather Service offices across the state have been very busy surveying the damage.



As of this afternoon, there are three other areas across Ohio that are being investigated for tornado damage and further information.

These survey crews will be investigating for evidence of tornado damage, the strength of that possible tornado and duration.

We have also seen videos, photos and reports of damage in Washington, Carrol, Jefferson and Harrison County.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh tells us that from social media they have been able to confirm a tornado in New Athens and New Alexandria, Ohio. Damage to property and foliage are evident in photos from that area.