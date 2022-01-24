Columbus community prepares for more snow

While many in the community tried to dodge the frigid January weather, Jon Rink was out shoveling snow in his driveway late in the evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio is preparing for another round of winter weather. On Sunday, many of the primary streets throughout the city were clear.

“I actually love shoveling. I know I’m in the minority there, it's one of my favorite, favorite chores to do,” he said.

To Rink, his neighborhood is peaceful when it's covered in snow. Shoveling is something he liked to do while growing up.

Charles Newman, the Public Relations Specialists for the Department of Public Service, said the city has been prepping since last week.

"We've had trucks putting anti-icing agents on the roads as early as Thursday to kind of give us a jump start,” Newman said.

He said early pre-treating is a tactic they're using to stay on top of staffing shortages and fatigue. Before his crews can focus on cleaning up the next round of snow, they have to get through Sunday night.

"We're more concerned because of the temperature dropping. That's going to happen overnight. We're going to really be combating the freezing of the roads and ice,” Newman said.

Newman said drivers might see crews out Monday morning, making sure roads are clear. The tools Rink use aren’t as powerful as the Snow Warriors, but for his street, they get the job done.