Tracking severe weather: Large hail, damaging winds main threats as storms move through central Ohio Thursday

Most of central Ohio is under a likely chance for severe storms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are the biggest threats for central Ohio as a storm system will roll through the region on Thursday. Flooding is also possible in some areas.

Most of central Ohio is under a likely chance for severe storms. Meanwhile, the chance of severe weather lessens in Delaware and further north and northeast.

Our current models show that western Ohio could see less than an inch of rain while Columbus and areas to the south and west could see up to 2 inches and more.

A cold front is approaching the area Thursday morning from the north and could spark a few showers and storms during the morning commute.

The best chance for severe weather will be between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The stronger system of showers and storms will roll through the region after lunchtime. Around 2 p.m., showers and storms will hit the western communities of Washington Court House, London, Chillicothe and southwest Columbus.

By 3 p.m., areas like Lancaster, Logan and Newark will begin to see some rain. Showers and storms will be in the entire region by 4 p.m.

With how saturated our atmosphere is in the upper and lower levels; heavy rain could lead to instances of flooding across the area, especially south of I-70. Some roadways could become impassable with heavy ponding, especially on rural roads and in some of our less populated areas across the south.

Currently, the threat of tornadoes in central Ohio is low.

Storm chances will decrease as we head into tonight. The system will move east and should be mostly out of our area except for some lingering showers in eastern Ohio.

Once skies begin to clear, we expect areas of dense fog to form which could lead to a foggy commute on Friday morning.

Doppler 10 Weather Resources

DOPPLER 10 SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY GUIDE

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN WATCHES & WARNINGS

Watch

A Watch indicates the possibility of severe weather in a relatively broad area. For instance, a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Go about your normal routines, but watch for threatening weather.

Warning

A Warning is issued when severe weather is actually occurring. For instance, a tornado warning means a tornado has actually been sighted or has been indicated by radar. The warning usually encompasses a relatively small geographic area. If a warning is issued for the area in which you live, take cover immediately!

TORNADOES AREN'T THE ONLY REASON TO STAY ALERT

Strong Winds

Strong winds of 55 mph or more can cause significant damage even though no tornado is present. "Downbursts" are columns of air that slam to the earth and spread high winds in many directions. Downbursts can be just as damaging as tornadoes; if such conditions are present, take the same precautions as you would for a tornado.

Lightning

Lightning claims more lives every year than tornadoes. When lightning is a threat, stay indoors and don't use electrical appliances. If you're caught outside, keep a safe distance from tall objects, and try to stay lower than anything nearby. A safe distance from a tree is twice its height.

TAKING COVER

Storms producing tornadoes in Ohio often approach from the southwest. They can travel at speeds up to 70 miles per hour and contain winds estimated at over 200 miles per hour.



Sometimes an approaching tornado will sound like the roar of a train or airplane. If you see or hear a tornado, take cover immediately. Seek shelter inside, preferably below ground level. Do not waste time opening windows; tornado-force winds will "open" the windows well before the pressure difference can cause any structural damage. Above all, protect your head and lie flat.

At Home

Get away from windows, doors and outside walls. Go to the basement. If you have no basement, go to a first floor bathroom, closet or room at the center of the house. If possible, get under heavy furniture and cover your head with blankets or pillows.

At School

Go to the lowest floor or basement. Go to small interior rooms or hallways. Stay away from windows and avoid auditoriums, gyms and other areas with wide, free-span roofs.

In Public Buildings

Go immediately to the designated shelter area or to an interior hallway or small room on the lowest level. Stay away from windows. Do not use elevators. Do not go to your car.

During tornado drills or actual tornado warnings, remember to DUCK