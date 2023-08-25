EF-1 tornado touched down in Cleveland, NWS confirms

There was extensive tree damage with some homes suffering minor damage from the storms.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cleveland when severe storms rolled through the state this week.

According to NWS, the tornado had an estimated peak wind of up to 110 mph and traveled for more than a quarter mile.

NWS said the tornado began on Thursday evening, just before midnight, near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

There was extensive tree damage with some homes suffering minor damage from the storms.

NWS said multiple light poles were bent near the base at a shopping center on East 79th Street and at the intersection of East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

WKYC reports that there were no injuries or deaths associated with the tornado.

Several parts of central Ohio were also under a Flood Watch on Thursday when heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

