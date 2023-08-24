Central Ohio under Flood Watch until 11 a.m.; Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon

Despite the rain, Thursday is anticipated to be one of the hottest and most humid days of the summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parts of central Ohio are under a Flood Watch as heavy rain and storms roll through the region Thursday morning.

Franklin, Delaware, Madison, Licking, Union, Ross and Fairfield counties are under the weather alert until 11 a.m.

Some of the storms are bringing gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. The rain will diminish after sunrise and the skies will begin to clear this afternoon.

Despite the rain, Thursday is anticipated to be one of the hottest and most humid days of the summer. The heat index forecast has temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees. Central Ohio will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 9 p.m.

Officials are encouraging central Ohioans to seek out places that have air conditioning, such as community centers and libraries.

Columbus Public Health offered advice on ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather: