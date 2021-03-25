Central Ohio likely to see storms, strong winds late Thursday and into Friday

A High Wind Warning goes into effect late Thursday lasting through much of Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see isolated storms as rain and strong winds move into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain will be steady to heavy late Thursday and into the first part of Friday. A lot of spots will see roughly a half-inch to an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts where we see thunderstorms.

A few isolated storms could be strong to severe but the more widespread threat will arrive after the rain moves out of the area. Strong gusty winds are anticipated overnight.

Winds will ramp up on the backside of the area of low pressure that brings us that rain.

Winds will slacken up through Friday but it will remain breezy into the afternoon, it just won’t be as bad as it is in the morning.

Right now, the strongest winds are expected between about 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday which could impact the commute.

The highest wind gusts will be around 45-55 mph in town but some isolated spots could see wind gusts around 60 mph. This could lead to some power outages and downed trees across parts of central Ohio.