A dusting of light, wet snow covers central Ohio

Central Ohio saw a dusting of snow on Sunday as well as a rain and snow mix during the day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio is seeing its first widespread, noticeable snowfall on Sunday.

Light, wet snow fell around the area.

Around lunchtime, we saw a mix of rain and snow move in. The mix will be a factor between approximately noon and 5 p.m.

The high temperature for Sunday is 40 degrees. Another light dusting could land after sunset before the snow tapers off into Monday morning.

Central Ohioans will see a minimal accumulation of light, wet dusting on the grass but roads and sidewalks should be OK because the ground is still warm.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is treating roads in areas north and west of I-70, including Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow and Union Counties.

ODOT crews were initially out on Friday night and already treated ramps and bridges as a precaution.

The overnight low into Monday is 30 degrees.

Monday will start cold but dry and there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 41 degrees.