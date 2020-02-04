Two injured in home explosion in southern Franklin County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Franklin County - Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a reported explosion at a home in southern Franklin County.

Crews with the Hamilton Township Fire Department and Columbus Fire responded to the scene on Janice Marie Boulevard.

Two burn victims were found outside the home when crews arrived, according to officials with Columbus Fire. Both went to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. Fire officials tell 10TV they had extensive injuries.

The blast destroyed the home.

Hamilton Township Fire chief told us the investigation could take a while to find the exact cause and so far, they have not found anything suspicious.