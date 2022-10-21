Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas

A beach retreat, theme park adventure, and resort escape are just some of the many features on the record-breaking cruise ship.

TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family.

Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

"From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we've taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation," Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said in a news release.

On Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean says you'll find eight neighborhoods, five of which are new, ranging from a hideaway with the first suspended infinity pool at sea, to a play area perfect for children under six years old. The ship features seven pools in total, one for every day of the week.

There will also be a rope course, swinging travelers 154 feet above the ocean.

"With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," Liberty said.