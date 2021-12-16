New security service in place at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

CLEAR uses a person's eye or fingertip to verify their identity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you plan on traveling in the air this holiday season, you have a new option to help beat the lines.

CLEAR was just introduced to John Glenn Columbus International Airport this week. CMH marks the company’s 40th airport across the country, including both Cleveland and Cincinnati.

CLEAR is a security system that scans eyes or fingertips to verify a passenger’s identity.

“It replaces the need of taking your wallet out, getting your ID and verifying your identity that way,” said Ken Lisaaius.

It costs $15 a month, which equals $180 a year. It costs $60 to add a spouse or family member for the year and children under 18 are free.

For comparison, the TSA precheck costs $85 for five years.