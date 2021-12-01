AAA predicts holiday travel will reach record-high levels in coming weeks

If AAA's predictions are correct, this year’s travel volume will have risen 33% in comparison to the previous year in Ohio.

HEATHROW, Fla. — Holiday travel is expected to reach record-high levels in the coming weeks, according to an assessment from the American Automobile Association.

AAA anticipates more than 109 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That includes 4.4 million anticipated Ohioans.

If the association’s predictions are correct, this year’s travel volume will have risen 33% in comparison to the previous year in Ohio. Nationally, that number is 34% higher.

AAA cites pandemic closures and canceled vacations in 2020 as reasons for the predicted surge.

“With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale claimed.

If you plan on heading out on Dec. 23, AAA suggests you avoid traveling between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Those heading back the day after Christmas will have better luck leaving before noon.